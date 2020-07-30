The suspects are Haruna Aness 34, Issaka Tanko 35, Shaibu Murtala 29, Sulemana Ali 35, and Issaka Sachebu 32 and handed over to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Savannah Regional Police Command at Damongo.

The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP), Enoch Adutwum Bediako, who confirmed the arrest said the suspects were arrested after the chief of Kafaba Seidu Yahaya assisted police to investigate the incident.

DCOP Bediako disclosed that the Kafaba Chief is still in their custody and that his fate will be decided by the police adding that the chief would be charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The 90-year-old woman was killed at Kafaba in the East Gonja and the deceased was openly beaten to death by the soothsayer and a mob in the community.

The deceased body has since been transported to Tamale Teaching Hospital for autopsy.

Reports stated that the said soothsayer was brought into the community to allegedly cast out witchcraft.

The soothsayer allegedly mentioned the deceased as a witch.

When the deceased was informed, she denied being a witch and appealed to the soothsayer to spare her but her plea fell on deaf ears.