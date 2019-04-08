According to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), the incident involves a woman and her child, two men and one other who was electrocuted.

This was made known by the Greater Accra Regional Director of NADMO, Archibald Cobbinah on Accra-based Starr FM.

He said there is a need for drastic change in the habit of citizens who litter indiscriminately.

The bodies of the deceased have been conveyed to the morgue.

Some parts of Accra got flooded after a heavy downpour on Sunday.

Places such as the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange, Kanashie, Avenor, Alajo, among others got flooded.

Some vehicles stuck in the floods while pedestrians walked in the knee-level floods.

Archibald Cobbinah in an interview said the attitude of Ghanaians putting garbage in the gutters will not help.

"It is sad how people take advantage of the rains to collect and put rubbish on our drains," he said.

He added that the laws on sanitation must be enforced to "punish people who litter and throw rubbish in our drains.

"We all have a role to play to ensure we keep our cities and drainages clean. People should take precautionary measures to ensure they are safe during the rainy season. People should identify safe havens within their communities where they can be safe, especially when they know their houses or community floods when it rains."