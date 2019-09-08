The suspects are Ako Anthony, 36; Kelvin Damas, 23; Obas Godsay, 16; Donald Pande, 24; and 16-year-old Olufu Rhema.

The incident is reported to have happened on at Tema Community 25 on Sunday, 8 May 2019.

The Graphic Online reports that the suspects were arrested last Friday after the couple sighted them walking in the neighbourhood.

The Crime Officer of the Prampram Divisional Police Command, Chief Superintendent Cecilia Arko, said the suspects usually target mobile money vendors, mostly women.

She said. they then trace them to their homes with machetes and guns, and rape them after robbing them.

Chief Superintendent Arko said four of the suspects attacked the couple at their residence at about 3 a.m.

According to her, the suspects were targeting a mobile money vendor but mistakenly went to the house of the couple.

They subsequently held the couple hostage, but when they were unable to meet their demands, one of the suspects sent the woman into another room and raped her.

She disclosed that the other suspects filmed with a cell phone while their colleague raped the woman.

One of the suspects was, however, arrested last Thursday after the couple sighted him in their neighbourhood.

With the help of bystanders, the suspect was apprehended and handed over to the Tema Police Command.

He admitted the offence upon interrogation and gave out the names of his accomplices, which led to their arrest.