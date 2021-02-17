The school was founded in 1949 by the Asanteman traditional authority, the British Colonial Government, the Methodist Church Ghana, and the Presbyterian Church of Ghana.

The School is named after the King of Ashanti, (Asantehene) Osei Tutu Agyeman Prempeh II, who donated the land on which the school was built and was modeled on Eton College in England.

The school topped matriculation at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology in 2004 with 441 students admitted and in 2012, with 296 students from the college admitted, and is considered to be one of the best secondary schools in Ghana.

The school won the National robotics championships a record three times between 2013 and 2016.

In 2016 Prempeh College won the Toyota Innovation Award at the International Robofest World Championships held in Michigan, USA.

The school has churned out politicians from the two leading political parties you may not know.

Here are 6 politicians who attended Prempeh College who have governed and currently governing the country.

John Agyekum Kuffour

He served as President of Ghana from January 7, 2001, to January 7, 2008.

He was also Chairperson of the African Union from 2007 to 2008.

He started his primary and elementary school at the Kumasi Government School located in Asem built by Sir Gordon Guggisberg.

In 1951, he continued his primary education at Osei Tutu Boarding school (Osei Tutu Senior High School) from 1951 to 1953.

At Prempeh College from 1954 to 1958, he schooled from Form 1 to Form 5.

He was a minister in Kofi Abrefa Busia's PROGRESS PARTY government during Ghana’s Progress Party in the Second Republic and a POPULAR FRONT PARTY opposition frontbencher during the Popular Front Party opposition frontbencher in the Third Republic.

In the Fourth Republic, Kufuor stood as the New Patriotic Party’s candidate at the New Patriotic Party’s candidate in the 1996 election, and then led it to victory in 2000 and 2004.

Kwesi Ahwoi

Kwesi Ahwoi is a former Minister for the Interior of Ghana.

In 2015, he became the first Ghanaian ambassador to Comoros, and also doubles as the ambassador of Ghana in 4 other countries; Lesotho, Mauritius, Seychelles, and Swaziland.

Kwesi Ahwoi attended Prempeh College at Kumasi where he obtained his GCE Ordinary Level in 1965.

His sixth form education was at St. Augustine's College (Cape Coast) where he passed the GCE Advanced Level in 1967.

His undergraduate education was at the University of Cape Coast where he obtained the Bachelor of Arts in Economics, Geography, and Education. Between 1980 and 1981, he studied for the Post Graduate Certificates in Budgeting and Financial Management and from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration.

Between 1985 and 1986, he studied for the Postgraduate Certificate in Planning and Resource Management at the University of Maryland, College Park, United States.

Ahwoi has held various positions in government and business. He was the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

Following the December 2008 presidential election, he was appointed Minister for Food and Agriculture by the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

In January 2013, Ahwoi was appointed Minister of Interior by former President John Mahama.

Fritz Baffour

His father was R.P Baffour, first Ghanaian Vice-Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and a personal friend to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

He is a journalist, politician, and communications consultant.

He was the Member of Parliament for Ablekuma South constituency and the Minister for Information during the Mills administration.

Dr. Mathew Opoku-Prempeh

He was born on 23 May, 1968. He attended Prempeh College, after which he studied Human Biology and Medicine at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology.

Prior to Parliament, he was the CEO of Keyedmap Security Services Limited from 2004 to 2009 and as a member of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of the United Kingdom from 1999 to 2003.

He was the Minister for Education and currently the Minister-designate of Energy.

Prof. Agyemang Badu Akosa

Prof Agyeman Badu Akosa has been a Clinical Director of Pathology in the UK, Head of the Department of Pathology in the University of Ghana Medical School, Director General of the Ghana Health Service.

Prof Akosa is a Fellow of the Royal College of Pathologists, the West African College of Physicians, and the Ghana College of Physicians.

He is a recipient of the second-highest award in Ghana, Companion of the Order of the Volta for Public and Medical Services (CV), and Fellow of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Science and the Ghana Medical Association.

He runs unsuccessfully to be elected flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party(CPP).

Dr. Kwabena Duffour

Kwabena Duffuor was the Finance Minister of Ghana. He has also served as the governor of the Bank of Ghana.

He was named as one of the four best Central Bank Governors in the World at an IMF/World Bank meeting in 1999.

Kwabena Duffuor had his secondary education at the Prempeh College at Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

He proceeded to the University of Ghana where he graduated in 1968 with a B. Sc. degree in economics. His postgraduate studies were at the Syracuse University in New York, the United States where he obtained a Masters in Business Administration degree in Finance and Banking and Master of Arts in Economics in 1975.

He was also awarded a Doctorate of Philosophy in International Finance in 1979 at the same university.

