7 armed robbers killed in Kumasi over police officer's death

The Police Command in Kumasi have shot seven (7) out of the eight (8) suspected armed robbers that killed one of its officers last week.

The robbers attacked the bus the deceased officer, Lance Corporal Tieku was travelling on from Ayirebikrom to Manso Nkwanta and shot him.

The cop with service number No 50613 died at the St Martin’s Hospital at Agroyesum in the Ashanti Region where he was on admission receiving treatment.

Reports indicate that on reaching a section of the road between Manso Ayirebikrom and Manso Nkwanta they were attacked and robbed by 8 masked armed men dressed in imitated military uniforms, all wielding Ak 47 riffles who had ambushed them.

In the ensuing gun firing the driver of the vehicle and some passenger’s sustained injuries.

Narrating the operation to Citi News, Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Akwasi Mensah Duku said that the police upon intelligence proceeded to Dome-Beposo, a village near Manso Nkwanta and retrieved four AK 47 assault rifles including those seized from the police officers.

Other items retrieved include seven boxes of ammunition with each containing 25 rounds, 88 pieces of AK 47 ammunition and some clothes.

Bodies of the dead robbers have been deposited at the Okomfo Anokye Hospital in Kumasi.