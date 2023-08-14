He charged the President to submit his Niger policy to Parliament for scrutiny.
Ablakwa warns Nana Addo to stop sending Ghanaian soldiers for an ECOWAS war in Niger
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has warned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against deploying Ghanaian soldiers to Niger as part of an Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) military intervention to restore democracy.
His reactions come after the President had agreed to ECOWAS' decision to deploy troops to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.
The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.
ECOWAS leaders leaned toward a diplomatic solution, reserving military action as a last resort. The deadline for the junta to reinstate the elected president passed without change, with some neighboring countries supporting Niger's military.
Ablakwa speaking on the development in a Twitter post said war and bloodshed cannot be the solution adding that diplomacy and constructive dialogue is needed to solve the conflict in Niger.
The July 26, 2023, coup in Niger is seen as a major blow to many who viewed the capital Niamey as a partner in the Sahel region that they could work with to beat back a growing uprising by groups linked to al-Qaeda and ISIL (ISIS).
