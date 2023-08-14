Ablakwa warns Nana Addo to stop sending Ghanaian soldiers for an ECOWAS war in Niger

His reactions come after the President had agreed to ECOWAS' decision to deploy troops to reinstate ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The President of ECOWAS, Omar Alieu Touray made the declaration while reading the resolution of ECOWAS on the Niger coup at the ECOWAS Extraordinary meeting in Abuja.

ECOWAS leaders leaned toward a diplomatic solution, reserving military action as a last resort. The deadline for the junta to reinstate the elected president passed without change, with some neighboring countries supporting Niger's military.

Pulse Ghana

Ablakwa speaking on the development in a Twitter post said war and bloodshed cannot be the solution adding that diplomacy and constructive dialogue is needed to solve the conflict in Niger.