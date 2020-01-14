The sad incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday, January 13, 2020 at around 12:15 am.

READ ALSO: 6 dead, many more injured in gory accident involving VVIP and OA buses

The accident scene

Two Yutong buses are reported to have collided head-on at Dompoase Junction near the Komenda Junction.

Joy News reports that 29 people died on the spot while five others died after being admitted at the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital.

The accident scene

The drivers of the buses that were involved in the accident are also reported to have died instantly.

The Police said a red Yutong bus en route Takoradi from Accra tried to overtake another vehicle but ended up running into a white Yutong bus that was bound for Accra.

The accident scene

Meanwhile, the other surviving passengers have been rescued and admitted at the hospital.