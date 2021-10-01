Many residents were left scooping water from their compounds with commuters being left stranded in traffic.
Accra floods again after Friday dawn downpour
Parts of Accra have been flooded following a few hours of rainfall on Friday, October 1, 2021, and the perennial floods in the capital may not end anytime soon.
The downpour caused some drains to overflow their channels.
Areas such as Kaneshie First Light, Abbosey Okai, and Adabraka Sahara were affected by the floods.
