Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 News Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (13 – 17 Oct)

Welcome to this week’s edition of Your Weekly Pulse, your trusted round-up of the major stories shaping headlines across Ghana. Whether your week has been a whirlwind or you’re just catching up, here are the key developments you need to know.

1. Court discharges lead suspect in Ahmed Suale murder case

The Madina District Court has formally discharged Daniel Owusu Koranteng, the lead suspect in the 2019 murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale. The decision followed a submission by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo, who told the court that the Attorney-General had advised discontinuing the case during proceedings on Tuesday, 14 October 2025. According to the Attorney-General’s advice, evidence presented by the prosecution did not meet the legal threshold to sustain charges of abetment of murder and murder. The review concluded that the call records provided were inconclusive and failed to establish any direct or circumstantial link between Mr Koranteng and the crime.

2. Former Kenyan PM Raila Odinga confirmed dead at age 80

Former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, has died at the age of 80, the BBC has reported. According to the outlet, Odinga passed away on Wednesday while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in India. Police sources told AFP that he was walking with family members and his personal doctor “when he suddenly collapsed.” He was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead upon arrival. Rumours about Odinga’s health had circulated for weeks, though his family and allies repeatedly denied reports that he was critically ill. Following his death, tributes have poured in from across Africa, including from Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Odinga was a towering figure in Kenyan politics, admired for his role in promoting democracy and reform. Despite contesting the presidency five times without success, he remained one of Africa’s most influential political leaders.

3. Main suspect in Jirapa Dubai murder sentenced to life imprisonment

The Wa High Court has sentenced Elisha Mahama, the main accused in the murder of Eric Johnson, owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel (popularly known as Jirapa Dubai), to life imprisonment. The verdict, delivered by Justice Yussif Assibey on Wednesday, brings closure to one of the Upper West Region’s most shocking murder cases. Two other accused persons, Belinda Miller and Kweku Kankumbata, were acquitted and discharged for lack of evidence after months of hearings and testimonies. Eric Johnson, a respected entrepreneur and philanthropist, was tragically stabbed to death at his residence in Jirapa on 10 February 2024.

4. Alan Kyerematen’s Movement for Change rebrands as United Party (UP Plus)

The Movement for Change, founded and led by former Trade and Industry Minister Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, has officially rebranded as the United Party (UP Plus). The announcement was made during a ceremony in Accra on Thursday, 16 October, signalling what party executives described as a new phase in Ghana’s political landscape. According to the party, the rebranding reflects a renewed vision to break Ghana’s long-standing two-party dominance and strengthen Mr Kyerematen’s presidential ambitions. UP Plus says it will focus on competence, inclusiveness, and integrity as its core principles.

5. NSS Scandal: Court adjourns case as Osei Assibey Antwi and Gifty Oware-Mensah fail to appear

The Accra High Court has adjourned hearings in two separate cases involving the former Director-General of the National Service Authority (NSA), Osei Assibey Antwi, and his deputy, Gifty Oware-Mensah, following their absence from court. Mr Antwi’s lawyer informed the court that his client was in Kumasi reporting to police investigators as directed, and that they had not yet been served with a charge sheet. The court subsequently ordered that the necessary documents be served before the next sitting. In the separate case of Mrs Oware-Mensah, her counsel presented a two-day medical excuse duty, leading the court to adjourn the matter until next week.

BONUS: Former CJ Torkonoo files legal challenge to halt appointment of new Chief Justice

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo has filed a judicial review application seeking to halt the appointment of Justice Paul Baffo-Bonnie as Ghana’s next Chief Justice. Filed on Thursday, 16 October 2025, the application, led by lawyer Kwabena Adu-Kusi, challenges the legality of her removal from office. Justice Torkonoo contends that her dismissal, based on a committee’s recommendation under Article 146(6) and (7) of the 1992 Constitution, was unconstitutional. She argues that the committee’s findings were false and misleading, describing them as “irrational, absurd and perverse in the Wednesbury sense.”

