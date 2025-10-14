Court discharges lead suspect in Ahmed Suale murder case

The Madina District Court has formally discharged Daniel Owusu Koranteng, the lead suspect in the 2019 murder of investigative journalist Ahmed Hussein-Suale.

The decision followed a submission by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Nana Afua Bamfoa Bamfo, who informed the court that the Attorney-General had advised discontinuing the case during proceedings on Tuesday, October 14, 2025.

The ruling implies that the prosecution’s evidence did not meet the threshold required to sustain charges of abetment of murder and murder against the accused. The Attorney-General’s opinion, based on a detailed review of the police docket, concluded that the call records presented as evidence were inconclusive and failed to establish any direct or circumstantial connection between Mr Koranteng and the crime.

Furthermore, sketches generated by the police from eyewitness descriptions reportedly bore no resemblance to the accused.

Acting on the Attorney-General’s directive, the prosecution has been instructed to redirect investigative efforts towards identifying and apprehending the two unidentified gunmen who carried out the attack and remain at large six years after the incident.

Chief Inspector Bamfoa informed the court that, following the Attorney-General’s advice, her instructions were to request the discharge of the accused.

Mr Koranteng, who appeared in court wearing a white shirt symbolising vindication and peace, was accompanied by his legal counsel, Emma-Jean Markin, Esq., and Frederick Gurah Sampson, Esq.

The court’s decision marks a significant legal and moral victory for Mr Koranteng, who has consistently maintained his innocence throughout the investigation. It reinforces the legal principle that an accused person is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond reasonable doubt.