Halt appointment of new Chief Justice – Former CJ Torkonoo files judicial review

Former Chief Justice Gertrude Araba Esaaba Torkonoo has filed a Judicial Review application seeking to stop the consideration and appointment of Justice Paul Baffo-Bonnie as Ghana’s next Chief Justice.

The application, filed on Thursday, 16 October 2025, by her legal team led by Kwabena Adu-Kusi, challenges the legality of her removal from office. According to the former Chief Justice, the decision to remove her based on the findings and recommendations of a committee established by the President under Article 146(6) and (7) of the 1992 Constitution was unconstitutional.

Justice Torkonoo argues that the findings of the five-member committee chaired by Justice Gabriel Pwamang were false and misleading. Excerpts from the 278-page application describe the committee’s conclusions as “irrational, absurd and perverse in the Wednesbury sense.”

The three alleged findings and recommendations for removing the Chief Justice from office by the Pwamang Committee are false, misleading, irrational, absurd and perverse in the Wednesbury sense,” the application states. It further argues that, “The entire findings and grounds of the said Pwamang Committee for removal of the Chief Justice from office are in violation of the Applicant’s constitutional rights contained in Articles 19(13) and 23.

Justice Torkonoo also contends that the committee’s proceedings breached several constitutional provisions, including Articles 23, 296, 146(3), 146(7), 280(1) and 295, rendering the entire process illegal, void and of no effect.

The former Chief Justice is therefore seeking the following reliefs:

