According to her, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) will see to the passing of the Bill if they win the December polls.

She explained that the Bill has delayed due to a last-minute request by People With Disabilities (PWDs) seeking equal representation in it.

READ ALSO: We plan to renovate witch camps – Gender Minister

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Mamle Morrison

The Affirmative Action Bill contains a set of policies that seek to address the social, cultural, economic and political gender imbalance in the country based on the historical discrimination against females.

“We took it to cabinet and then my brothers and sisters with disabilities wrote to me specifically to say that they have to be part of it even though it is women, they want their role so we had to add them to it and then it has to go back to cabinet and go to AG for correction and then she brings it back, so it’s in the final stage,” Mrs. Morrison told Joy News.

She noted that the Akufo-Addo government is unable to pass the Bill in its first term due to limited time left.

“It’s now with the attorney general. We’ll take it to cabinet once the corrections have been made, and then it goes to parliament.

“But I don’t think it’s going to go before we rise so I’m sure the next cabinet, hopefully by that time we will still be in power so we’ll pass it,” the Gender Minister added.