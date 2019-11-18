The group said it intends to notify the UN of their independence, as well as seek recognition for their newly-formed state.

The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Saturday declared their independence at a meeting in Ho in the Volta region.

The group has been demanding secession of the Volta Region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana to become an independent state.

Having declared independence of the Western Togoland state, the group said it will now head to the UN to seek validation.

This was disclosed by the Spokesperson for HSGF, George Nyakpo, in an interview with Accra-based Starr FM.

Earlier this year, the leader of the group, Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, was arrested and detained.

However, the Attorney General's Department later dropped all charges against him and eight others members of the separatist group.

It remains to be seen what the Ghana government’s next line of action would be after the latest declaration of independence of the Western Togoland.