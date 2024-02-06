Air quality concerns: Ghana Meteo Agency urges nose mask usage

Recent data from the Air Quality Index ranked Ghana as the most polluted country, highlighting the urgent need for action to address air pollution concerns.

Felicity Ahianyo, the Head of the Central Analysis and Forecasting Unit at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, emphasized the importance of wearing nose masks in such conditions.

Ahianyo highlighted the visible presence of dust settling on various surfaces, including cars and buildings, indicating the severity of the air pollution problem. She expressed concerns that the dust, originating from the bare ground, may harbor harmful pathogens and disease-causing agents, posing health risks to individuals exposed to the polluted air.

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of these findings, GMet is urging Ghanaians to prioritize their health and safety by wearing nose masks when outdoors, particularly in areas with high levels of air pollution. By taking proactive measures to protect themselves from harmful pollutants, individuals can reduce their risk of contracting respiratory illnesses and other health complications associated with poor air quality.