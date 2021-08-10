RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Airport workers demand payment of SSNIT and welfare arrears

Authors:

Evans Annang

Workers of the Ghana Airport Company have bared their teeth at management for failing to pay their SSNIT and welfare contributions for 13 months.

Agitated workers of Ghana Airport Company
Agitated workers of Ghana Airport Company

In a report by Starr FM, the workers are demanding the immediate payment of these arrears.

Recommended articles

The demand follows a physical assault of a worker by the Managing Director for the company Yaw Kwakwa during a staff meeting over their 13-month arrears.

The chairman for the local chapter of the Public Services Workers Union, Abdul Isaka Bamba described the physical assault on the worker as unfortunate.

According to Mr. Bamba failure to release the funds has brought untold hardship on staff who are unable to access loans from their credit union.

In February 2021, workers of the Ghana Airport Company withdrew their services and demanded for the sacking of the MD.

Yaw Kwakwa, KIA MD
Yaw Kwakwa, KIA MD Pulse Ghana

The aggrieved leadership of the workers in a statement on Thursday, February 25, 2021, asked the staff to withdraw all services effective Friday, February 26, 2021, from 06:00hrs until otherwise further notice.

The "action has become necessary following the Board’s attempt to shelve the report of an investigative committee comprising the Ministry of Aviation, the Board, senior management, and the Public Services Workers Union, which confirms the allegations of mismanagement and abuse of office leveled against the Managing Director, Mr. Yaw Kwakwa."

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

3 robbers die in fire exchange with police at Shiashie [Video]

Gun fire exchange

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

Female police officer commits suicide, leaves touching letter for Dampare

‘All these properties in 4 years?’ Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

Ghanaians react to Eugene Arhin’s listed assets in lawsuit

I don’t owe any Ghanaian money; it’s Menzgold that owes – NAM1

Nana Appiah Mensah