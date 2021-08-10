Airport workers demand payment of SSNIT and welfare arrears

The demand follows a physical assault of a worker by the Managing Director for the company Yaw Kwakwa during a staff meeting over their 13-month arrears.

The chairman for the local chapter of the Public Services Workers Union, Abdul Isaka Bamba described the physical assault on the worker as unfortunate.

According to Mr. Bamba failure to release the funds has brought untold hardship on staff who are unable to access loans from their credit union.

In February 2021, workers of the Ghana Airport Company withdrew their services and demanded for the sacking of the MD.

Pulse Ghana

The aggrieved leadership of the workers in a statement on Thursday, February 25, 2021, asked the staff to withdraw all services effective Friday, February 26, 2021, from 06:00hrs until otherwise further notice.