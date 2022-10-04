Akonta Mining Company has no permit to mine in Tano Nimri Forest Reserve — Minerals Commission

This comes after the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor ordered the Forestry Commission to stop Akonta Mining Company that belongs to the NPP's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi from operating in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve in the Western Region.

The Ministry of Lands on Friday, September 30, 2022, ordered the Company owned by Chairman Wontumi to desist from mining in the forest without a permit.

The Minerals Commission said in a statement dated October 3, 2022, said "For the avoidance of doubt, Akonta Mining Limited has two mining leases in the Samreboi area, granted following a Reconnaissance Licence granted on 15th June 2011 and a Prospecting Licence granted on 31st December 2012.

"These are Mining lease over an area in Samreboi, dated 23rd July 2021, (the Lease in circulation); and Mining lease over an area in Abokoase dated 23rd July 2021."

The Commission, however, revealed that Akonta Mining Ltd indeed has a pending application dated August 25, 2022, for a Mining Lease over an area within the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve.

"That application has not been determined by the Minister, who is mandated by law, to grant or refuse such applications."

Meanwhile, the Commission said steps are currently being undertaken to enforce the Minister’s directive for the immediate withdrawal of Akonta Mining Ltd from the Tano Nimri Reserve.

Meanwhile, Chairman Wontumi has dispelled rumours that he is into illegal mining.

According to the firebrand politician, all his mining businesses are licensed and genuine.

Speaking on the recent controversy regarding one of his companies, Akonta Mining, Chairman Wontumi said he is open to any investigations the government will conduct on their operations.

"I am appealing to them to use the law. They should do their investigations, and we should let the law work," he said on his TV station, Wontumi TV.