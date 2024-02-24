ADVERTISEMENT
Akufo-Addo appoints Ofori-Atta as senior presidential advisor, special envoy for int’l finance

Reymond Awusei Johnson

President Nana Akufo-Addo has designated Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance in a strategic move aimed at enhancing Ghana's global economic standing.

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta
Having previously served as the Minister of Finance in President Akufo-Addo's administration, Ofori-Atta brings financial expertise to his new role.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, conveyed the President's decision in a statement dated February 15, extending congratulations to the former Finance Minister on his appointment and expressing best wishes for his future endeavors.

"I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments"

"I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your reassignment and wish you the very best in this new office," she stated.

Letter
Letter Pulse Ghana

As the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance, Ofori-Atta is slated to play a pivotal role in advising President Akufo-Addo on matters about international finance, economic diplomacy, and the cultivation of strategic partnerships.

This appointment underscores the government's commitment to leveraging Ofori-Atta's financial acumen and experience in promoting Ghana's economic growth and fostering international collaborations.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

