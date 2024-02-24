Akufo-Addo appoints Ofori-Atta as senior presidential advisor, special envoy for int’l finance

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, conveyed the President's decision in a statement dated February 15, extending congratulations to the former Finance Minister on his appointment and expressing best wishes for his future endeavors.

"I am pleased to inform you that the President of the Republic has appointed you as the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance and Private Sector Investments"

"I take this opportunity to congratulate you formally on your reassignment and wish you the very best in this new office," she stated.

As the Senior Presidential Advisor and Special Envoy for International Finance, Ofori-Atta is slated to play a pivotal role in advising President Akufo-Addo on matters about international finance, economic diplomacy, and the cultivation of strategic partnerships.