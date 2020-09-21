The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer pointed to roads, hospitals and expanding water and electricity as some of his projects.

“Ghanaians know what my track record is and I am talking about economic infrastructure and if it comes to social infrastructure, my opponent comes nowhere near me in terms of my track record,” he said on Woezor TV.

“I built schools, I built hospitals, I repaired the roads, electricity, water, we expanded the Tema Port investment of over one billion dollars. We built the new Terminal three, University of Ghana Medical Centre, water supply to many communities, and extended electricity to so many communities across the country.”

READ ALSO: John Mahama enstooled Chief in Bono East region

John Dramani Mahama

Mahama also rejected claims by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) that he lacks credibility in delivering his promises.

This follows a speech by President Akufo-Addo, where he described the NDC flagbearer as a man with “zero credibility”.

Responding to this, Mahama said he more credible than Akufo-Addo and challenged him to also show his infrastructural projects since assuming office.

“I did countless things when it comes to infrastructure. So when it comes to credibility who is more credible when it comes to delivering infrastructure as we have promised?

“He [Akufo-Addo] should show me one school he has built or one hospital he has built-in four years,” he added.