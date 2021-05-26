RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for $55 million Law Village

Authors:

Evans Annang

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has cut sod for the construction of $55 million law village.

Once completed the Law Village will boast of an additional seating capacity of 1500 seats, a number of lecture halls, a well-resourced library, residential facilities amongst others.

Speaking at the event, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “It is my expectation that the completion of the Law Village Project will expand access to legal education, without compromising on its quality, and, ultimately, assist in the administration of justice throughout the country.”

He noted that as many more lawyers are trained, he hoped that, many more of them will join the public sector to enhance the quality of legal service delivery in the country.

He assured Ghanaians that the Law Village Project is the beginning of greater things to come for the Ghana School of Law adding “Government’s commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in professional legal education in Ghana is absolute.”

Phase One of the facilities will be the Accra main campus located at Makola at a cost of some $4million.

