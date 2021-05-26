Akufo-Addo cuts sod for $55 million Law Village

Speaking at the event, Nana Akufo-Addo said: “It is my expectation that the completion of the Law Village Project will expand access to legal education, without compromising on its quality, and, ultimately, assist in the administration of justice throughout the country.”

He noted that as many more lawyers are trained, he hoped that, many more of them will join the public sector to enhance the quality of legal service delivery in the country.

Pulse Ghana

He assured Ghanaians that the Law Village Project is the beginning of greater things to come for the Ghana School of Law adding “Government’s commitment to leaving a lasting legacy in professional legal education in Ghana is absolute.”