According to him, such persons have shown disrespect to him and are, therefore, not devoted to the cause NPP.

The President said this when he addressed some party faithful in the Ahafo Ano constituencies in the Ashanti Region on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Election 2020: I’m certain of landslide victory – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

He explained that persons who breakaway from the NPP to contest as independent candidates are disloyal and have no love for the party.

“Anybody who stands as an independent candidate is not a devoted supporter of the NPP, especially when I have called on you and you refused to honour my invitation that means you have no respect for me and I can’t work with people who have no respect for me,” Akufo-Addo said, as quoted by Myjoyonline.

This comes after some disgruntled members of the NPP decided to contest the parliamentary elections as independent candidates.

One of those is Kwabena Osei Bonsu, who has filed as an independent candidate in the Ahafo Ano North constituency.

The President, however, urged the constituents to vote massively for the incumbent Memper of Parliament, Sanid Suleman Adamu.