According to the minister, the safety of “our children” will be key in arriving at a final decision on the matter.

“President @NAkufoAddo prepares to meet cabinet tomorrow for a final decision on the possible reopening of schools in January. Key on his agenda will be to examine the proposals for assuring the safety of our children, should schools reopen,” Mr. Oppong Nkrumah said in a tweet.

He assured the general public and parents that the President will make a decision that will be in the best interest of the nation, having received briefings from his team of health and education experts.

“These decisions are not made lightly. But so far all his covid management decisions have been spot on. Fingers crossed, he will make the best decision in the interest of our children and our schools,” he added.

READ ALSO: We're going to the Supreme Court and other fora to challenge the election- NDC announces officially

Meanwhile, Education Think Tank, Africa Education Watch has emphasized the need to ensure sufficient safety kits are made available in all schools across the country before they are reopened.

According to its Executive Director Kofi Asare, much more premium must be placed on enforcement and adherence to the COVID 19 when school reopens to avoid a spread of the disease among students which may warrant another closure.“As a nation, our commitment to comply with the protocols is what will make the difference whether we can open schools definitely or not. But, I think we can because we actually operated schools when we were recording an increase in community spread, but we managed the situation until examinations were completed. So we are counting on the government’s readiness to supply necessary kits on time, so we can have a safe reopening”, he told Citi news.

Academic work has been partially suspended since March 15, 2020, as part of the government’s measures to curtail the spread of the COVID-19.

However, educational institutions were subsequently reopened for final year students to complete their academic work and also sit for their exit exams and for continuing students to complete their academic terms.