The Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the move was in accordance with Article 280 Clause 3 of the 1992 Constitution.

“After a careful study, Government has issued a white paper together with the report itself, has elected to publish in accordance with the Constitution” the Minister said.

The commission was established following the shooting incident in the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election that left scores of National Democratic Congress supporters injured.

The Commission submitted its report on March 14, to President Nana Akufo-Addo.