Mr. Quaitoo came under the spotlight in 2017 after he made comments which were regarded as derogatory to Northerners.

He is said to have described persons from northern Ghana as “difficult people”, which drew the ire of a section of Ghanaians.

He, however, later apologised for his utterances and proceeded to resign from his position as Deputy Agric Minister.

MP for Akim Oda, William Agyapong Quaitoo

The Akim Oda MP has, however, now been re-appointed by President Akufo-Addo as the CEO of the Tree Crop Development Authority.

Yaw Osei Oteng is in charge of Finance and Administration at the Authority, while Foster Boateng is also in charge of Operations.

Meanwhile, Stephen Sekyere-Abankwa serves as chair for the Authority’s 29-member Board of Directors.

President Akufo-Addo inaugurated the Authority in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.

“The Tree Crops Development Authority, which is the legal and institutional outcome of PERD, will lead the agenda for the diversification of Ghana's agriculture by developing the tree crops sector,” Akufo-Addo said.

“To kick start the implementation of PERD, seven tree crops namely mango, cashew, shea, rubber, cocoa, oil palm and coffee have been identified and selected for promotion under the programme, six (6) of which are directly under the supervision of the Authority. I am hopeful that, sooner than later, coffee will also be brought under the direct supervision of the Authority.”

The Tree Crop Development Authority will oversee policies and programmes to guide research, production, pricing and marketing of the tree crops.