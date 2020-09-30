This is to allow all eligible persons who could not register during the mass registration exercise to do so.

All district offices of the EC will, therefore, be reopened from 7:00am to 6:00pm for the exercise.

Chairperson of the Commission, Jean Mensa, has assured that the December polls will be free and fair.

EC boss Jean Mensa

Addressing journalists at the Let the Citizen Know series, she said the EC does not take its mandate to conduct credible elections likely.

"As a commission, we must unequivocally state that the EC recognises the sacrosanct mandate bestowed upon it in facilitating the election of the leadership for our country. It is not a responsibility we take lightly or casually,” Mrs. Mensa said.

"What we collectively need to do to keep our country on the right footing before, during and after the elections.”

"I assure you that we are focused and committed to conducting free, fair, credible, peaceful and transparent elections on December 7, 2020," she added.

The EC Chair also denied reports that the Commission had abandoned the de-duplication process, which is meant to detect multiple registrants in the register.