Akufo-Addo swears in Deputy Ministers

At a ceremony at Jubilee House to usher in the Ministers, the President said: “We have launched the 100 billion cedis Ghana cares Obaatanpa project to respond to it (the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic) to revitalize and develop our economy. The objectives of the project demand that all of you gathered here bring your “A” game to the table to prosecute it”.

“Your success in this endevour will be a consequence of three things, first, is the spirit of loyalty you exhibit to your ministers. Article 79, clause 1 of the constitution of the republic provides that a deputy minister is appointed by the President in consultation with the Minister and with the prior approval of Parliament to assist the Minister in the performance of his or her functions” President Akufo-Addo further stated.

“Your basic responsibility is thus, to assist you Minister in the performance of his or her functions. Loyalty to the Minister is a fundamental premise for the success of your work. I will not countenance any acts of disloyalty or subversion of your Minister, for I will take such acts as disloyalty to me personally and by inference, disloyalty to the State and Party” the President cautioned.

In his speech, the President noted that the most critical thing that has to guide the deputy ministers as they go into public life is their individual integrity and the collective integrity of the government as a whole. He urged the deputy ministers to be guided by the fact that they are provide public service and not to engage in private gain.