Akufo-Addo swears in Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister

He noted that improving the standard of living of Ghanaians is paramount and charged Mr. Ofori-Atta to introduce measures that will raise the profits of businesses.

“Indeed, you have your work cut out for you even though our economy despite the pandemic was of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth in 2020,” the President said.

“Ultimately what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living that’s an increase in the real wages for working people and enhancement of the income of farmers and fisherfolk and a rise of profits for businesses."

Photo: Pulse Ghana

He added: “So talk of good macro and economic management, fiscal responsibility in GDP growth has to reflect that goal if the talk is to be meaningful. So I indicated to your colleague ministers the Ghanaian people have given us four more years to do more for them.