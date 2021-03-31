RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Akufo-Addo swears in Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister

Emmanuel Ayamga

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, March 30, 2021, swore in Ken Ofori-Atta as Ghana’s Finance Minister.

Mr. Ofori-Atta was nominated by the President for the position in January, having served in the same role during the Akufo-Addo’s first term.

After two days of vetting by Parliament’s Appointments Committee, his nomination was finally approved by a consensus.

Having officially sworn him into office, the President urged the Finance Minister to show leadership in the role.

He noted that improving the standard of living of Ghanaians is paramount and charged Mr. Ofori-Atta to introduce measures that will raise the profits of businesses.

“Indeed, you have your work cut out for you even though our economy despite the pandemic was of the few in the world that recorded positive GDP growth in 2020,” the President said.

“Ultimately what the people of Ghana are expecting is a visible improvement in their standard of living that’s an increase in the real wages for working people and enhancement of the income of farmers and fisherfolk and a rise of profits for businesses."

He added: “So talk of good macro and economic management, fiscal responsibility in GDP growth has to reflect that goal if the talk is to be meaningful. So I indicated to your colleague ministers the Ghanaian people have given us four more years to do more for them.

“So as you assume your position in government, I urge you to provide leadership that will ensure that the work on which we are embarked benefits the progress of why they voted for us."

Emmanuel Ayamga

