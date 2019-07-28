Rev. Andrews, aka Osofo Kyiri Abosom, said President Akufo-Addo will do himself a lot of good if he leaves office at the end of the year 2020 because he had revelation that he will be terribly defeated if he goes ahead and contests the election.

“President Nana Akufo-Addo will not contest 2020 election, he’s going to hand over to the youth of this country to govern," he said, adding: "He should announce to Ghanaians that he’s tired and wants to take a rest, if he goes ahead to contest the election he will lose terribly."

According to him, he will seek an audience with the president about the revelation he had.

“If he takes a bow out of power his name will be recorded in the Guinness Book of Records as one of the very few African leaders to have exited power voluntarily just after one term in office.

If President Akufo-Addo listens to me and exits office it will be to his own good. I’ll go to him personally to inform him not to contest the upcoming election that this is what God has revealed to me about him. If he obeys, it will be good for him,” he said.