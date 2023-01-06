Akufo-Addo’s comments on Akonta mining unfortunate – Martin Kpebu

Mr Kpebu said President Akufo-Addo could have even put it in a different way.

Speaking on Accra based TV3, he said: “At this stage, considering that we presented a petition to the CID and the CID are investigating Chairman Wontumi and his co-director and Akonta Mining for illegal mining, it’s certainly with bad posturing for the president to have waded the way he did.

“He could have said this in a different manner because with what the President has stated, though on the face of it he seems to be saying that currently Akonta Mining does not engage in illegal mining, considering the context, it’s going to be spinned.”

He said the comments have the tendency to demoralise the CID from going ahead with its investigation.

Addressing the issue when it was raised by the chairperson of the 28th National and 16th Biennial Congress of the National Union of Ghana Catholic Diocesan Priests Association held in Koforidua, President Akufo-Addo said the mining firm was not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

“Let me respond briefly to the chairperson on the issue of illegal mining. I want to assure him and all of you that Akonta Mining is not engaged in any illegal mining anywhere in Ghana as we speak.”