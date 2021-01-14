The Suame MP said it is incontrovertible fact that with the inclusion of the independent MP from Fomena, the NPP has the majority.

He said this to refute media reports that a meeting to determine the majority and minority by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin turned out inconclusive.

The majority leader in the 7th Parliament explained that the decision by the Fomena MP to do business with the NPP caucus clearly indicates they will have the majority numbers in Parliament.

Yesterday, the independent MP for Fomena, Andrew Asiamah officially wrote to the leadership of the house to do business with the NPP.

Majority Leader Osei Kyei Mensah-Bonsu

In a letter addressed to the Speaker, the MP said: “I shall, for purposes of transacting business associate with the NPP caucus in the Eighth Parliament”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I do hereby affirm that I shall cooperate and collaborate with the NPP caucus in the Eighth Parliament”, the letter dated January 13 read.