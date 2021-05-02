RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Allow Muslim student to observe Ramadan - GES directs Wesley Girls

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has directed Wesley Girls High School to allow a Muslim student to fast.

___7383541___2017___9___27___15___Wesley-Girls
___7383541___2017___9___27___15___Wesley-Girls ece-auto-gen

According to the GES, reports that a student was denied the right to fast in the ongoing Ramadan is disturbing.

Recommended articles

In a statement to the media, the GES directed all schools to allow Muslim students to fast.

It however asked parents to sign undertaking that they will not hold the schools responsible for any adverse health implication as a result of the fasting.

READ THE GES STATEMENT BELOW

GES statement
GES statement Pulse Ghana

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Melanesians: Meet the world's only natural black blondes

Melanesian people of Solomon Islands

Here are ways to naturally enlarge the male organ

Penis: Here are ways to naturally enlarge this male organ [Medical News Today]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex

Legon male students advised against ‘pulling out’ during sex