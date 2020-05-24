Muslims across the globe are celebrating Eid al-Fitr which marks the end of the one-month long Ramadan fast.

Dr. Bawumia has sent his best wishes to all Muslims in the country as they mark the yearly festival.

In a Facebook video, the Vice President congratulated all Ghanaian Muslims for the successful completion of this year's fasting.

He said he has missed the opportunity of touring the country during Ramadan to pray and have iftar with his fellow Muslims in various communities due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He stated that "I missed the opportunity that I usually have on my Ramadan tour to pray and have iftar with various communities across the country. Nonetheless, this has been a very spiritually fulfilling experience and we pray to the Almighty Allah to accept our sacrifices during this month of Ramadan and to bless the nation."

His wife, Mrs. Samira Bawumia, on her part, noted that "As we continue to observe the coronavirus restrictions and guidelines by celebrating Eid at home this year, let us continue to pray for our friends, families, loved ones and our nation."