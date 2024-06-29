Ambulance trial: Richard Jakpa admits receiving €700,000

The Attorney General highlighted that, according to the agency agreement, Jakpa At Business Limited was entitled to 10% of all monies paid under the ambulance contract.

Jakpa countered that this was only part of his entitlements and that additional fees and remunerations were due under other clauses of the agreement.

He also mentioned that payments made to Jakpa At Business Limited were pursuant to valid court orders.

Jakpa argued that he did not cause any financial loss to the state, asserting that the government breached certain clauses of the agency agreement.