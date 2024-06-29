Ambulance trial: Richard Jakpa admits receiving €700,000

During cross-examination by Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame, Jakpa acknowledged receiving a 28.7 percent commission, though he was unsure of the exact figures, due to his agency agreement with Big Sea, the ambulance supplier.
Richard Jakpa, a businessman standing trial in the €2.37 million defective ambulance trial, has admitted that his company received about €700,000 from the amount paid by the government to Big Sea under the contract.
The Attorney General highlighted that, according to the agency agreement, Jakpa At Business Limited was entitled to 10% of all monies paid under the ambulance contract.
Jakpa countered that this was only part of his entitlements and that additional fees and remunerations were due under other clauses of the agreement.
He also mentioned that payments made to Jakpa At Business Limited were pursuant to valid court orders.
Jakpa argued that he did not cause any financial loss to the state, asserting that the government breached certain clauses of the agency agreement.
Specifically, he stated that the government violated Clause 5.1 by establishing the letter of credit (LC) directly with Big Sea instead of Jakpa At Business, which he claimed absolves his company of responsibility for any financial loss to the state.