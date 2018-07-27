Pulse.com.gh logo
Amissah-Arthur's widow angry over insults used on husband


According to Matilda Amissah-Arthur, she is surprised by the love shown by the people who berated her husband.

Widow of the late former Vice-President Kwesi Bekoe Amissah-Arthur, is angry at some people she claimed vilified and maligned her husband when he was alive.

In her tribute at the final funeral rites ceremony at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, July 27, she said "Over the last few weeks, I have been amazed at the number of people who have come to show appreciation and I ask myself: ‘Is this Ghana?’ Are all these people in Ghana because of the maligning, the lies, the treachery, the wickedness, the mischievousness?

"I ask myself: Is this Ghana? I ask myself is this my own husband that you have come to say tribute to? And today, I ask the same question: Did people really know my husband? Did they take time to know him? The false accusations, the lies the maligning, did they know him? My dearest Kwesi, your children and I knew you and we cherish you."

