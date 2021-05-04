Annoh-Dompreh apologises over tweet referring to #FixTheCountry protest as ‘Gyimie’

In response to Ghanaians calling for accountability from the government in the wake of high cost of living, Mr. Annoh-Dompreh’s page tweeted that Ghanaians needed to fix themselves first.

The page attributed the current economic hardship in the country to the citizens’ reluctance to pay tax, infidelity in marriages and lack of respect for elders.

The legislator quickly deleted the tweet after a wild backlash from some Ghanaians, insisting it was one of his aides who made the post.

Mr. Annoh-Dompre has now rendered an apology over the tweet, while urging the youth to continue to demand accountability from the government.

“I would like to apologise for an earlier tweet which failed to convey both seriousness of the times and to capture the essence of what the youth is demanding. Throughout my time in public office, I have always known that collective action and responsibility are important,” he tweeted.

“However, I also believe that ultimate responsibility lies with the hierarchy of government. This is why as MP, I have always strived to use public office to make life better for my constituents.

“It is also why I cannot in good conscience endorse any message of fingerpointing while ignoring the climate of holding the arms of gov't accountable. In that spirit, I would urge us all to sustain our efforts to demand accountability.

“I believe in the leadership of H.E @nakufoaddo & I'm confident that the responsible and responsive leadership he has displayed since 2017, will prevail. We shall succeed in making Ghana a better place,” he added.

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last four days in protest of poor governance.

This follows an increase in fuel prices, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) prices as well as a water crisis in some parts of the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.