Anti-LGBTQI bill is for the protection of Ghanaian children – Sam George

Mr. George on JoyNews' PM Express, expressed his frustration over what he deemed as misinformation and miseducation circulating about the bill. One of the primary issues he tackled was the claim that LGBTQ+ individuals would face discrimination in job applications.

"Does anyone ask you who you slept in your bedroom when applying for a job? What happens in the confines of your bedroom remains the business of you and your partner," he stated.

Mr George also addressed the issue of funding, suggesting that some proponents of LGBTQ+ rights may be more interested in financial support than the welfare of Ghanaian children.

"If this is all about funding for you, I am more interested in the sanctity of Ghanaian children," he said.

Pulse Ghana

Highlighting the international context, Mr George pointed out the discrepancy in LGBTQ+ rights enforcement in various countries. He mentioned that individuals respect and adhere to the laws of countries like Qatar and Saudi Arabia when traveling there.

Comparing Nigeria's 15-year jail term to Ghana's 3-year jail term when found culpable in engaging in LGBTQ+ activities, Mr George questioned the moral authority opposers of the LGBTQ+ Bill would travel to Nigeria and still conform with their rules.

"… but think that Ghana should become a juggle because we think we are so liberal," he stated.

