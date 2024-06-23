Appoint Bryan Acheampong as CEO of SSNIT Hotels if he's capable – Ab. Koomson

"Why do you sell national assets? Why should we sell such hotels in these prime areas? For what? For how much?" he questioned passionately. "If Bryan Acheampong can run and operate the SSNIT hotels, why don’t we employ him? Instead of selling the hotels to him, he should be appointed as CEO to run the hotels for us," he said in an interview on Joy TV

Mr. Koomson highlighted SSNIT's financial stability, emphasizing its consistent inflow of contributions and lack of capital shortages.

"SSNIT can’t complain about money because every month they need not go anywhere to go and look for a loan or whatever; the inflow from the contributions just comes in. If you are an employer and you default on payment, you’ll be in trouble. So SSNIT cannot complain of capital," he argued.

He further stressed that SSNIT is owned by the workers, with no government contributions to the fund. He called for amendments to the National Pensions Act to protect workers' assets.

Mr. Koomson had earlier criticized the leadership of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) for neglecting their members' interests and expressed his reluctance to join them in meeting President Akufo-Addo to discuss this and other labor concerns. "I will not join them to meet the President because I suspect them,"

Despite SSNIT’s denial of any misconduct, TUC has insisted that the sale must be canceled for broader consultations. In May, North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa raised concerns about why SSNIT would sell 60% of its stake in the hotels to a minister of state.