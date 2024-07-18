Appointing Yohuno as Deputy IGP is a step towards removing Dampare - Security analyst

“This appointment is pursuant to the advice of the Police Council at its meeting held today, Wednesday, 17th July 2024, during which COP Yohuno’s exceptional credentials and dedication to duty were acknowledged,” the statement mentioned.

The statement also highlighted COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno's impressive law enforcement career, spanning over three decades, and noted his service in various significant roles within the Ghana Police Service.

“President Akufo-Addo extends his heartfelt congratulations to COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno on his well-deserved appointment, and wishes him the very best in the discharge of his duties,” it continued.

Discussing this development on the Hot Hot Edition on 3FM on Wednesday, 17th July, Kumadoe said, “This feeds into the conspiracy theory that they are preparing the grounds for the removal of the IGP.”

Adding his perspective, former police officer and current lawmaker for Wa West, Peter Toobu, remarked on the same programme that the present IGP requires experienced support to manage this year's election security, justifying the appointment.

“Probably, the President is looking at the fact that we are in an election year, and he is seeking to empower people to support the IGP to deliver,” Toobu is quoted tyo have stated.

Pulse Ghana

Meanwhile, the parliamentary committee that investigated a leaked tape involving senior police officers plotting the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare has unanimously endorsed the recommendations contained in its report. The report includes critical findings and proposes measures to address the situation.