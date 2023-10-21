A/R: One stabbed in Pankrono group clash

While the police are currently investigating the exact cause of his death, the family of the deceased suspects that it may be linked to a longstanding conflict between rival youth from Adabraka and Pankrono.

The untimely death of Owusu Banahene, who had plans to return abroad on Friday, has provoked strong reactions within the Pankrono community.

His family is demanding the arrest and prosecution of all individuals involved in the incident that led to his tragic death.

Sources within these communities have pointed to the rise in drug abuse among the youth as a contributing factor to the ongoing conflicts, and expressed frustration with the recurrent clashes and the seeming lack of resolution, stating that they have been dealing with these issues for generations.

Residents are livid and expressed displeasure about the incident, "We will not let it slide unless one of them dies too. The deceased was set to travel to Canada today, and all the necessary preparations were in place. The next day, he was fatally stabbed over a neighborhood dispute."

Despite their efforts to involve the police, they feel that those responsible for the disturbances often avoid proper consequences.