Some traders along the Ashaiman traffic light have returned to selling on the streets despite a fatal accident that claimed a life last week.

They have defied the orders of the Municipal Assembly to evacuate the area.

Following the accident, the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly gave a directive to traders to vacate the pavements, but these traders have failed to adhere to the directive.

Last Thursday, a KIA truck run through some traders and pedestrians at Ashaiman, killing one and injuring six others.

The truck, which was loaded with cement blocks, reportedly lost control and run into the traders selling on beyond street markings.

A 30-member taskforce has been constituted to ensure traders do not sell on the pavements and streets and in turn put their lives in danger.

Public Relations Officer of the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly, Kwasi Adu Gyamfi noted that the taskforce warned the traders to vacate the pavement or face the law.



“All those people are not from Ashaiman, about 80% of them are from Accra and other areas to come and sell here and create a nuisance for us. From tomorrow, anybody who will be arrested will be prosecuted,” he said.