Ashaiman accident: Police hunt for KIA truck driver

Police in Ashaiman have lunched a hunt for the driver of a KIA truck who ran his truckload of building blocks into traders at Ashaiman market.

The driver is said to be on the run following the accident which is reported to have damaged five vehicles, killed one and injured about five.

The Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ashaiman Police Divisional Command, DSP Isaac Kojo Forson, in a statement appealed to the public to provide information on the driver.

Reports say the unidentified driver was heading towards the main Ashaiman traffic light from the Ashaiman Senior High School, when the accident occurred.

The truck run into the traders who were doing business on the pavement around the martket.

The injured are receiving treatment at the Emergency Unit if the Tema General Hospital while the body of the deceased has been deposited at the morgue.