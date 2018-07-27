Pulse.com.gh logo
Oye Lithur bought a $500,000 property in South Africa - Tony Lithur


Divorce Blues Oye Lithur bought a $500,000 property in South Africa - Tony Lithur reveals



  • Published: , Refreshed:
Oye Lithur bought a $500,000 property in South Africa - Tony Lithur reveals

Oye Lithur bought a $500,000 property in South Africa - Tony Lithur reveals

Husband of the former Minister of Gender and Children Affairs, Nana Oye Lithur has revealed that his wife purchased a property worth $500,000 in South Africa after the ousting of the John Mahama administration.

Tony Lithur, the husband, is alleged to have revealed in this documents he has filled seeking to divorce his wife.

But Mr Lithur in his statement of case seeking the court’s ruling to divorce his wife, noted that “in the latter part of 2017, she (Oye Lithur) informed him (Tony Lithur) that she had decided to purchase an investment property in South Africa valued at between US$350,000 and $500,000", claims MyNewsGh.com

READ ALSO: NPP's Abronye DC wants to marry Nana Oye Lithur

Tony Lithur filed for a divorce from the former Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection on May 2, 2018, in the Divorce and Matrimonial Division of the Accra High Court.

According to documents reportedly presented, Mr Lithur said one of the main reasons for seeking divorce is the violent nature of his wife.

Oye Lithur bought a $500,000 property in South Africa - Tony Lithur reveals

Oye Lithur bought a $500,000 property in South Africa - Tony Lithur reveals

 

The Minsitry of Gender has been accused of wrongly investing in microfinance firm, Dalex Finance during the leadership of Nana Oye Lithur.

The former Minister has been fingered by the Auditor-General in a series of illegal investments, one in her direct brother’s bank, Dalex where the investment of 5 million cedis attracted commercial rates as her brother confirmed.

In the statement of case, “when he (Mr Lithur) told his wife that he would not be in a position to assist her financially with the purchase because he was “already heavily committed”, she replied “confidently” that she didn’t need his contribution “and that she would be able to meet the range of asking purchase prices”.

