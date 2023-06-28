Mr. Quayson after securing victory thanked the people for voting for him to return to Parliament.
Assin North have shown they have conscience – Gyakye Quayson
James Gyakye Quayson, MP-elect for Assin North, has appreciated the people of Assin North for their unwavering support of him during the by-election polls.
Recommended articles
“I believe in the rule of law and I do things according to the law. Also, I had the support of my constituents, not just the people of Assin North alone, but my NDC fraternity, and people from the other side of the aisle, the NPP who supported me. They may not be able to identify themselves publicly.
“I was treated unfairly but as I said I had to abide by the court’s decision. If they didn’t believe in what I did, now they know the results.”
“… Again the good people of Assin North have demonstrated that they have a conscience and they believe in me,” he added
He beat his opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) to reclaim the seat.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh