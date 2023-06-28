ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Assin North have shown they have conscience – Gyakye Quayson

Reymond Awusei Johnson

James Gyakye Quayson, MP-elect for Assin North, has appreciated the people of Assin North for their unwavering support of him during the by-election polls.

Gyakye Quayson
Gyakye Quayson

Mr. Quayson after securing victory thanked the people for voting for him to return to Parliament.

Recommended articles

“I believe in the rule of law and I do things according to the law. Also, I had the support of my constituents, not just the people of Assin North alone, but my NDC fraternity, and people from the other side of the aisle, the NPP who supported me. They may not be able to identify themselves publicly.

“I was treated unfairly but as I said I had to abide by the court’s decision. If they didn’t believe in what I did, now they know the results.”

“… Again the good people of Assin North have demonstrated that they have a conscience and they believe in me,” he added

ADVERTISEMENT

He beat his opponent Charles Opoku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Bernice Enyonam Sefenu of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) to reclaim the seat.

Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bullion van attack (File photo)

Policeman killed in bullion van robbery at Ablekuma

Police reportedly arrest bullion van robbers who killed an officer

Police reportedly arrest bullion van robbers who killed an officer (video)

MTN Ghana

MTN increases Mobile Money cashout fees effective July 1st

Victoria Dapaah

Police Inspector pleads not guilty to killing 26-year-old girlfriend