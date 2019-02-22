At least over 40 are reported to be hospitalised.

Administrator at the Asamankese Hospital, Clement Marfo who confirmed the incident said: "I can confirm a minimum of five [deaths]".

Marfo in an interview on Accra-based Class FM explained that the mourners came to the hospital to convey a corpse to Asuokwaw for a funeral service and burial.

However, the mourners who were onboard a KIA Rhino truck were involved in an accident at Asuokwaw several kilometres away from their destination.

He said about 40 mourners sustained various degrees of injuries and were rushed to the Asamankese Hospital.

He added that the bodies of the deceased who died have been conveyed to the mortuary.

The police and personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were dispatched to the accident scene and some chiefs who heard about the accident have visited the hospital, Marfo said.