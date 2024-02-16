ATL workers begin sit-down strike to demand unpaid salaries and allowances

Complaints have also surfaced regarding inadequate compensation, with some workers claiming to earn less than GHC500.00.

The strike action commenced on Friday morning, initiated independently by the workers without the endorsement of the local textile workers union's leadership. Accusing the union leadership of neglecting their concerns and aligning with management, the workers opted to take matters into their own hands.

Fearing reprisals from management, the workers refrained from providing interviews. However, they conveyed their discontent with the prevailing situation, blaming the government for portraying ATL as financially stable while the company's actual situation deteriorates.

In a statement, the workers urged the government to swiftly address these grievances, emphasizing the need to alleviate the hardships faced by affected employees and secure ATL's future.