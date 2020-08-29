He said this happened because the AG was furnished with tangible answers to the issues it raised.

Referencing a letter from the Attorney General dated August 12, 2020, Gabby who works with one of the legal firms that negotiated the deal, said that the agreement had the full backing of the AG’s office.

“In said in letter dated August 12, the Attorney General wrote ‘we have reviewed the latest letter under reference and the submitted drafts agreement and note that our comments have been incorporated and changes effected to the draft agreements,” Gabby said on Asempa FM.

The position of the Auditor-General’s office on the deal has become a contentious one after a leaked document detailed how the office cautioned the government against going ahead with the deal.

Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

The Attorney General, Gloria Akuffo described the agreement as “onerous, unconscionable, and a violation of Bank of Ghana Act”.

The Auditor-General was concerned that deal was clear breach of the principle of separation of powers as it empowers the executive to interfere in the works of the judiciary.