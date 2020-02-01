The waste management firm was surcharged and disallowed the amount which was described it as fraudulent but it went to court to challenge the Audtitor-General’s decision.

The 2015 Auditor-General’s report made adverse findings on a fumigation contract between the Local Government Ministry and Zoomlion, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies, owned by Joseph Siaw Agyapong.

Speaking on The Pulse on JoyNews, Mr Domlevo was optimistic the amount will be retrieved saying: “My action as Auditor-General in disallowing the thing has been sustained by the court, therefore we may have to take the next step by talking to my lawyers and see how we are going to retrieve the money”

Mr Domelevo also commended JoyNews for the Robbing The Assemblies documentary describing it as “useful and helpful”

“When you watch the video, it tells [the viewer] what exactly what is being tailed about. I will commend Joy FM for the good work done. I think we owe it as a responsibility to our nation. The media society, Ghanaians, Audit Service, Public servants to protect the public purse,” he added.

Credit: myjoyonline.com