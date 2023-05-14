Baba Sadiq, Ernest Nogbey secures parliamentary candidacy slot

Ernest Norgbey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, has for the third time retained the candidacy slot of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of 2024 polls.

Mr. Norgbey polled 1,627 votes to emerge victorious in the keenly contested election that saw him defeat his closest rivals, Tony Afenyo and David Worwui-Brown, who polled 1,221 votes and 50 votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, incumbent Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, has been booted out after new entrant, Attah Issah, knocked him out after polling 801 votes against 333 votes with other contenders Hamzah Abubakar who had 27 votes, Ahmed Yakubu with 120 votes, and Abdul Majid garnering 42 votes.

