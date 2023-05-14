Breaking news:
Baba Sadiq, Ernest Nogbey secures parliamentary candidacy slot

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Abdullai Abu Sadiq popularly known as Baba Sadiq, founder of 3 Music Awards, has won the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary candidacy slot for the Okaikoi Central constituency.

He obtained 682 votes against his closest contender, Nadine Issah Salifu who polled 267 votes whereas Fred Nii Tetteh and Judge Hasford Quartey had 118 and 94 respectively.

Ernest Norgbey, the incumbent Member of Parliament for the Ashaiman constituency, has for the third time retained the candidacy slot of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) ahead of 2024 polls.

Mr. Norgbey polled 1,627 votes to emerge victorious in the keenly contested election that saw him defeat his closest rivals, Tony Afenyo and David Worwui-Brown, who polled 1,221 votes and 50 votes, respectively.

Meanwhile, incumbent Member of Parliament for Sagnarigu, Alhassan Bashir Alhassan Fuseini, has been booted out after new entrant, Attah Issah, knocked him out after polling 801 votes against 333 votes with other contenders Hamzah Abubakar who had 27 votes, Ahmed Yakubu with 120 votes, and Abdul Majid garnering 42 votes.

A.B.A. Fuseini was seeking to lead the party for the fourth term in the constituency.

Reymond Awusei Johnson
