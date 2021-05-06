RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

‘We’ve been fixing problems since 2017' – Bawumia lists 70 problems fixed by NPP

Emmanuel Ayamga

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo government has been fixing the country’s problems since it assumed office.

In a Facebook post, he listed 70 problems that have so far been fixed by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

A section of Ghanaians have been venting their anger on Twitter over the last five days in protest of poor governance and the high cost of living in the country.

Some Ghanaians are also currently bearing the brunt of an intermittent supply of power, locally referred to as ‘Dumsor’.

Meanwhile, call and data charges have also been increased due to the increase in the National Health Insurance Levy by the government.

All these have culminated in a frustrated public, with some Ghanaians taking to Twitter to vent their frustration by joining the #FixTheCountry campaign.

Reacting to this, Dr. Bawumia said the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy, which has caused a rise in the prices of commodities.

He further noted that the Akufo-Addo government has been fixing Ghana’s problems since assuming office in 2017.

“We are four months into our four year mandate. The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017. The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as overall cost of shipping,” the Vice President wrote.

“Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record. Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves. Trust President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

Read Dr. Bawumia’s full post below:

