Bawumia grieves with John Kumah's family and signs Book of Condolence

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has extended his condolences to the family of the late Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, and paid his respects by signing the book of condolence.

Dr. Bawumia visited the family of the late Ejisu Member of Parliament (MP), accompanied by the Chief of Staff, Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), and several government and party officials.

John Kumah, aged 45, tragically passed away in an ambulance en route to Accra, intending to seek medical treatment in Germany, as confirmed by his spokesperson, Bismarck Twumasi.

The news of his passing has left the people of Ejisu in mourning, as the late Deputy Finance Minister leaves behind a wife and six children, creating an indelible void in the hearts of many.

In a Facebook post, the NPP's flagbearer expressed his deep sorrow, stating, "I had the opportunity to work with John on several projects to my greatest admiration. Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son.

My deepest condolences to Lilian and the children, his mother, the entire family, and all loved ones. John, Damirifa Due!"

