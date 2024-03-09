Bawumia grieves with John Kumah's family and signs Book of Condolence

Pulse Ghana

John Kumah, aged 45, tragically passed away in an ambulance en route to Accra, intending to seek medical treatment in Germany, as confirmed by his spokesperson, Bismarck Twumasi.

The news of his passing has left the people of Ejisu in mourning, as the late Deputy Finance Minister leaves behind a wife and six children, creating an indelible void in the hearts of many.

In a Facebook post, the NPP's flagbearer expressed his deep sorrow, stating, "I had the opportunity to work with John on several projects to my greatest admiration. Indeed, Ghana and the NPP have lost a hardworking son.