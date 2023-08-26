Bawumia holds comfortable lead in NPP super delegates conference

Dr. Bawumia garnered a total of 629 votes, which accounts for 68.15% of the total vote. Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, secured the second position with 132 votes, equivalent to 14.30%. Alan Kyerematen, the former Trade Minister, secured the third position with 95 votes, making up 10.29% of the total.

These results signify that Agyapong has qualified alongside Bawumia to participate in the NPP's presidential primaries scheduled for November.

Notably, both Bawumia and Agyapong are making their first bids for the presidency, in contrast, Kyerematen has been a contender since 2007 but has yet to secure the party's nomination.

The purpose of the Super Delegates Congress is to select five presidential candidates who will participate in the party's primaries scheduled for November this year.

Additionally, the chosen candidate will become the flag bearer, poised to contend against the opposition National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the general election scheduled for December 2024.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the conference unfolds and how the primary elections shape up later this year.