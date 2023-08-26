ADVERTISEMENT
Bawumia holds comfortable lead in NPP super delegates conference

Reymond Awusei Johnson

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has established an early advantage in the super delegates conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

Bawumia
Bawumia

Preliminary results suggest that Bawumia has amassed a greater number of votes nationwide, while Kennedy Agyapong and Alan Kyerematen are trailing behind the vice president.

Dr. Bawumia garnered a total of 629 votes, which accounts for 68.15% of the total vote. Kennedy Agyapong, the Assin Central MP, secured the second position with 132 votes, equivalent to 14.30%. Alan Kyerematen, the former Trade Minister, secured the third position with 95 votes, making up 10.29% of the total.

These results signify that Agyapong has qualified alongside Bawumia to participate in the NPP's presidential primaries scheduled for November.

Notably, both Bawumia and Agyapong are making their first bids for the presidency, in contrast, Kyerematen has been a contender since 2007 but has yet to secure the party's nomination.

The purpose of the Super Delegates Congress is to select five presidential candidates who will participate in the party's primaries scheduled for November this year.

Additionally, the chosen candidate will become the flag bearer, poised to contend against the opposition National Democratic Congress's John Dramani Mahama in the general election scheduled for December 2024.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the conference unfolds and how the primary elections shape up later this year.

Currently, in governmental authority in Ghana, the NPP's primary winner will be strongly positioned as the frontrunner to potentially succeed President Akufo-Addo.

